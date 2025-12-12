Former Bruins prospect who bolted in free agency sets NHL record

Sometimes you don't know what you have until it's gone.

When it comes to free agency every year, there are tough decisions for every general manager in the NHL. That was the case last spring as July 1 rolled around for Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney. He had plenty of decisions to make on his own pending free agents. One of them was with his young backup goaltenders.

Sweeney had a decision to make between Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro. They both were not going to be retained, and Sweeney decided to let Bussi walk in free agency. He signed with the Florida Panthers and was placed on waivers before Opening Night and claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes.

What a move that has turned out to be after he set an NHL record on Thursday night in Carolina's come-from-behind win over the Washington Capitals, 3-2, in a shootout. He became the first goalie in NHL history to win 10 of his first 11 games in the league. Not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan.

Former Bruins prospect goalie Brandon Bussi sets NHL record

Bussi has been a huge addition for Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. In their win over the Capitals, he turned back 23 shots in regulation and overtime before Seth Jarvis potted the game-winner in the shootout for Carolina.

Just how good has Bussi been? Aside from going 10-1-0, he has a 2.10 goals against average with a .910 save percentage. He has an 8.29 5v5 goals saved above expected, which is good for 12th in the NHL.

"I love making history in that form,'' said Brind'Amour. "When you get to know him, the story, and then he's just such a great kid. He's really earned every minute of his. Hopefullly, obviously, we hope it continues. It's been a great ride here so far."

The Bruins saw how good he was two years ago when he was an American Hockey League (AHL) all-star, and there was some thought that he was going to be Jeremy Swayman's future backup in Boston. That's not the case, and he's breaking out with the Hurricanes.