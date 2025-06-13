Former Bruins players that Boston should look to bring back in free agency

A big offseason full of decisions for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney is inching closer and closer with each passing day. Between his free agents and free agents from other clubs hitting the market, there are potentially massive decisions facing Boston’s GM.

Just who Sweeeny targets in free agency that is expected to help a retool remains to be seen, but there will be no shortage of suitors for some of the big-named free agents. Some former Bruins players are hitting free agency, so it would be surprising to see the Black and Gold kick the tires on them. Here are three players Sweeney should consider bringing back this summer.

Ryan Donato

At the trade deadline in 2019, the Bruins sent Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild as part of a deal that brought Charlie Coyle to Boston. Since being traded, the former Harvard forward has bounced around with the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and Chicago Blackhawks. He is coming off a career year with Chicago with 31 goals and 31 assists. He was already linked to the Bruins back in March by one NHL writer.

That’s perfect timing for Donato entering free agency. Is he the answer to some of the Bruins' bigger needs? No, but he could be an addition to the bottom-six as someone who can produce in what is going to be a different-looking group next season.

Reilly Smith

Early in his career, Reilly Smith had two good seasons with the Bruins before leaving in free agency for the Florida Panthers. He had a breakout season in 2013-14 with 20 goals and 31 assists. He has been a productive player with the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers before he was sent back to Vegas at the trade deadline.

Again, like Donato, is he going to solve some of the Bruins' biggest needs? No, but Sweeney could strike gold if Smith can come in and give them a season like Danton Heinen and James van Reimsdyk did a couple of years ago. Anything is possible.