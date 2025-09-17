2 former Bruins players ink PTOs with Western Conference rebuilders

As free agency went along this summer, with each passing day, it was surprising that former Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk remained a free agent. He had what was one of his best, of not the best, season of his career on a number of levels in 2024-25.

As we got closer to training camps beginning, you knew it wouldn't be long before a team took a chance on him and sign him to a PTO and that came on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a PTO with Grzelcyk, bringing in the veteran blueliner to a young team looking to take the next step in 2025-26.

Another former Bruins player, forward Oliver Wahlstrom, also signed a PTO with the San Jose Sharks, giving the former first-round pick a fresh start out west.

Matt Grzelcyk and Oliver Wahlstrom sign PTOs with Western Conference clubs

Grzelcyk is coming a year with the Pittsburgh Penguins where he signed a one-year deal last summer with an AAV of $2.75 million. He played in all 82 games, something he never came close to doing with Boston, and was third on the team in assists with 39 to go along with his one goal. The 5-foot-10 former Boston University defenseman is undersized, but a solid puck-moving defenseman and is something that the Blackhawks can use. He'll have to earn it in camp, something he hasn't had to do during his career.



As for Wahlstrom, Bruins' general manager Don Sweeney claimed him off waivers last December and it turned into a disaster. He ended up struggling mightily and played most of his time with the organization in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. In 43 games combined between the Bruins and New York Islanders, he had three goals and six points.

If he doesn't make the Sharks roster, he'll be wing depth for the San Jose Barracudas in the AHL and if he plays like he did in Providence, he should be a nice addition for them. Regardless, he gets a fresh start now in the Western Conference.

