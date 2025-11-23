Former Bruins forward takes incredible cheap shot at former teammate

For the first time since last June, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers met in a Stanley Cup rematch. Florida has knocked off the Oilers the previous two seasons to win back-to-back titles, and because of that, it has become must-watch TV even in the regular season.

On Saturday night in South Florida, two teams that are struggling to begin the 2025-26 season in their respective conferences tangled, and as expected, things got spicy. Real spicy.

The Oilers jumped out to an early lead in the first period, but tempers were already hot between the two clubs. It boiled over during a whistle in Edmonton's defensive end after a whistle.

Former Bruins forward A.J. Greer takes a cheap shot at former teammate Trent Frederic

After Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner covered up a loose puck at the top of his crease, a scrum ensued. Former Bruins teammates A.J. Greer and Trent Frederic locked up, and it was clear that Frederic wanted to drop the gloves and Greer, well, not so much. Instead, Greer, while on his knees, grabbed Frederic's legs and dropped him on his back in what was an extremely dangerous move that could have seriously injured Frederic.

TRENT FREDERIC TRIED GETTING AJ GREER TO DROP EM AND GREER GOT THE DOUBLE LEG TAKEDOWN ON FREDERIC 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZDYHLQ8pIW — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 23, 2025

We saw how dangerous falling back like that can be in a fight, as Boston forward Jeffrey Viel was injured in Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks when he fought Radko Gudas, who inadvertently fell on him, and Viel's back of the body hit the ice. He hasn't played for the Black and Gold.

Back to Greer, later in the game, he again was involved in a scuffle where he didn't want to fight, except when the officials stepped in and he decided to throw a cheap shot.

Greer plays the game hard, and he did so with the Bruins. However, stuff like that won't sit well with a lot of people. The two teams will meet for the second and final time in Edmonton in March, and I'm sure Frederic and the Oilers have that game circled.