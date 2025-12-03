Former Bruins forward gets devastating injury news

If there is one team in the NHL that knows way too much about injuries this season, it's the Boston Bruins. Currently, they are missing stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, with the latter recovering from surgery after taking a deflected puck to the face a couple of weeks ago against the Montreal Canadiens. There is no timetable for Pastrnak's return.

Truth be told, injuries are beginning to pile up across the NHL with star players, and some are already out until late in the season or until next season. You can add a former Bruins forward to the list of growing injuries around the NHL this season.

Former Bruins forward Tyler Seguin suffers season-ending injury

Dallas Stars forward and former Bruin Tyler Seguin suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. After the game, there was no big update, but on Wednesday, head coach Glen Gulutzan gave on and it confirmed the worst.

"We didn't get great news today," Gulutzan said. "Haven't spoken to Tyler yet, but probably just letting everybody know that he's going to be out for a significant amount of time -- probably the rest of the season."

In 27 games this season, Seguin had seven goals and 17 points for Dallas. Seguin was drafted second overall by the Bruins in the 2010 Entry Draft and was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team that beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games. He was traded to the Stars along with Rich Peverley and Ryan Button for Loui Eriksson, Joe Morrow, Reilly Smith, and Matt Fraser on July 4, 2013.

This is becoming what feels like daily news for the NHL in terms of big injuries to players and some big-name players. Boston has been gutted further by injuries this year, with defenseman Michael Callahan being the latest one on Tuesday night in Boston's 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.