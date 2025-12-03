Is it time to start getting worried about David Pastrnak's injury?

When the Boston Bruins reported to the TD Garden last Friday afternoon to play the New York Rangers, not many fans were prepared for the injury news that was coming. Head coach Marco Sturm announced that both David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha were going to miss with injuries.

Boston went on to lose that game, 6-2, to the Rangers. After the game, Sturm had no idea if either player was going to return the next night against the Detroit Red Wings. Zacha returned, but Pastrnak missed his second straight game. Before Tuesday night's game, which was the backend of the home-and-home, Pastrnak missed his third straight game. Sturm didn't have a great update.

“I don’t think David skated today, but hopefully soon,” said Sturm. “I would say he would be, hopefully, the closest one. We can’t flip it on with him, we’ve got to be careful with him. He’s not skating this week, so I don’t expect him to play this week. He definitely needs a few practices out of it or even a few skates.”

That doesn't sound great.

Should the Bruins be concerned by David Pastrnak's injury?

If he doesn't, then it wouldn't be surprising if he went on injured reserve. That would make sense, as after playing the St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils to close out this week, the Bruins hit the road to play the Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Minnesota Wild. That's not going to be easy.

If that happens, Boston will be in trouble. They are in trouble now without him, struggling to score. If he can't go, then who do the Bruins turn to from the American Hockey League (AHL)? Fabian Lysell or Matthew Poitras? Georgii Merkulov was called up last week, but he returned on Sunday.

There is reason for concern for Pastrnak's injury. If he is out long-term, the Bruins' playoff hopes could be dashed in a tight Eastern Conference.