Former Bruins forward bolts current team in free agency for a new home in 2026-27

At the trade deadline in 2019, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made some deals to make his roster better for a deep postseason run. One of the moves was acquiring center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild, while also grabbing another forward, Marcus Johansson.

Depth is something that Sweeney is never afraid to acquire at a deadline when his team has a shot to raise the Stanley Cup. Those moves paid off big time as they were a big part of the Black and Gold's run to the Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

After coming over from New Jersey, Johansson had just a goal and two assists in 10 games, but in 48 games for the Devils, he had 12 goals and 15 assists that season. However, when the puck was dropped in the playoffs, well, he took his game to another level.

In 22 games in the spring of 2019, Johansson had four goals and seven assists for Bruce Cassidy with a plus/minus of plus-11. He averaged just 14:01 a night in time on the ice, and one of his four goals was a game-winner. After the season, Sweeney let him walk in free agency, and he signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres. This past season, he was a big part of the Wild's run, but he is leaving the organization, not hanging around for NHL free agency on July 1.

Former Bruins forward Marcus Johansson signs overseas as a free agent

Johansson spent the last three-plus seasons with Minnesota, and he had his best season in the Twin Cities in 2025-26. In 75 regular-season games, he had 15 goals and 34 assists with a plus-18, while averaging 15:25 a night. In 11 postseason games, he had four goals. However, he bolted in free agency and is going to play next season in Sweden.

Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League announced that they have signed Johansson to a one-year contract for next season. The 35-year-old is from Landskrona, Sweden, and was a first-round pick, 24th overall, of the Washington Capitals in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

It isn't surprising to see him return to his home country to finish out his career, but he carved out a nice NHL career as a depth forward on a lot of teams, including a few months with the Bruins.