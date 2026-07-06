Former Bruins first-round bust lands back in the Atlantic Division in free agency

When the Boston Bruins selected center John Beecher with their first-round pick, 30th overall, in the 2019 Entry Draft, he was seen as another center in waiting for the Black and Gold. He went on to have a nice career at the University of Michigan before he signed his entry-level deal in May of 2022. His college career ended in the Frozen Four at the TD Garden in Boston.

He signed and then played in 130 games for the Black and Gold with 10 goals and 11 assists. He turned into a center that ended up taking some rather big face-offs in his time in Boston, despite playing down in the lineup. His best season was in 2023-24 when he had seven goals and 10 points in 52 games.

After playing in just 35 games in 2024-25 with the Bruins, where he had three goals and seven points, he was re-signed by general manager Don Sweeney on a one-year contract for $900,000. He only ended up playing in six games for first-year coach Marco Sturm with one goal before Sweeney placed him on waivers in mid-November. He was claimed by the Calgary Flames, looking for a fresh start, but it never happened.

He played in 29 games for Calgary with two goals and six points before he hit free agency, and was not given a qualifying offer by the Flames. It didn't take him long to find a new home, back in the Atlantic Division.

Former Bruins first-round draft pick John Beecher signs with the Florida Panthers

When free agency opened last Wednesday, Beecher ended up signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers for $850,000. This will be his third team in less than a year.

Beecher joins a pipeline that is growing between the Bruins and Panthers. Former prospects Jack Studnicka (after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks) and Brandon Bussi signed in South Florida in past free agencies. Bussi was placed on waivers by Florida after training camp and ended up signing with the Carolina Hurricanes. The rest, they say, is history. He is now a Stanley Cup champion.