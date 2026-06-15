It was like something out of a movie.

As the dying seconds bled from the clock in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Former Boston Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi had accomplished his boyhood dream. He was now a Stanley Cup Champion. But the journey to get there was not easy; in fact, it was unconventional.

From a waiver claim for goaltending depth to earning a shutout to win the Cup. Bussi has had one of the most interesting journeys to the NHL. It is the type of story that reminds you why we watch the game.

Bussi’s journey felt like it was a movie

Just twelve months ago, Bussi was buried on the Bruins' depth chart, sitting as their fourth-string option with no clear path to the NHL. Desperate for an opportunity, he signed with the Florida Panthers last summer, only to find himself on waivers just before opening night. That is when the Carolina Hurricanes pounced, bringing him in as an insurance policy for their crowded crease.

He put together a stellar 31-win regular season, but when the playoffs rolled around, he found himself holding a clipboard behind Frederik Andersen. For two straight months, Bussi didn't play a single minute of postseason hockey. He was just waiting in the wings, staying sharp, and hoping for a chance.

That chance arrived in the most high-pressure situation imaginable. With Andersen dealing with an injury in the Stanley Cup Final, the Hurricanes turned to Bussi. He didn't just fill in; he completely took over the series. He became the first goaltender in NHL history to record wins in his first two career playoff starts, with both coming in the Final.

He saved his absolute best performance for the ultimate stage. In Game 6, with the Stanley Cup in the building, Bussi turned aside all 22 shots he faced from a desperate Vegas Golden Knights team to secure a 3-0 shutout victory. To go from a waiver-wire pickup to pitching a shutout in a championship-clinching game is pure magic. Bussi's resilience turned a depth signing into the biggest story in hockey, and he will now have his name etched on the Stanley Cup forever.