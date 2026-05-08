Former Bruins defenseman surprisingly named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Now that the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in the book, rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Switzerland this month are beginning to be finalized. After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Buffalo Sabres in six games, the Boston Bruins are going to have a handful of players heading over to play a few more weeks of hockey.

One player heading over to Switzerland is young Bruins forward Fraser Minten. This is going to be a big couple of weeks for Boston's young rising forward. General Manager Don Sweeney said this week that he was impressed by the youngsters' season.

“Fraser spent some time, 50 games in, he spent some time up in that [first-line center] spot, which is not an easy spot to play in. You’re seeing a hell of a lot harder matchups, you’re playing with a star player, and you’re trying to navigate a ton – he did a good job,” Sweeney said. “People originally described Fraser as one player – why put a ceiling there? We’ll see what he is going to do.”

We will see what he's going to do in the future, but over the next couple of weeks, he'll get some valuable experience with Team Canada in the World Championships. On Friday, Canada released their roster for this month's tournament, and Minten will be joined by one former Boston player.

Surprise former Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to play for Team Canada in the World Championships

Minten will get a great experience on a team that is expected to do well, but there is one former Boston defenseman, Parker Wotherspoon, expected to join him after the roster was released.

Meet the 2️⃣3️⃣ players who will wear the 🍁 at #MensWorlds!



Voici les 2️⃣3️⃣ joueurs qui porteront la 🍁 au #MondialMasculin!



ROSTER: https://t.co/sfrs3l0ZKL

FORMATION : https://t.co/MfjPGLV9Nn pic.twitter.com/NUFFnwTn9t — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 8, 2026

Wotherspoon spent the last two seasons with the Bruins, but left last summer in free agency for the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 80 games for the Pens, he had three goals and 27 assists with a plus/minus of plus-17 on a team that, like Boston, surprised some in making the postseason. He averaged a career-high 20:10 in 2025-26.

This will be an interesting couple of weeks for Minten and Canada, but rest assured, with players like Wotherspoon in the lineup, Minten will be well protected.