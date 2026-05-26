Former Bruins defenseman powers Team USA to showdown with Team Canada in quarterfinals

It has been a struggle for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship the last couple of weeks. After winning the Gold last spring in an overtime thriller over Switzerland, Team USA is playing with a much different roster this time around.

Last season, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman backboned Team USA between the pipes to the championship. Team USA got a game-winning goal in the extra session from Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres. This season, however, both the Bruins and Sabres made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, matching up in the first round with Buffalo winning in six games.

That meant that there was no chance that Thompson was going to play in Switzerland as their second round series with the Montreal Canadiens just ended a week ago, with the Habs winning in seven games. Swayman played a large number of games for the Black and Gold, and he is expecting his first child this offseason with his girlfriend. It made sense that he stayed behind.

A handful of other Boston players are playing, including James Hagens and Mason Lohrei for Team USA. They are being joined by some former Bruins players, and one of them got Team USA rolling on Tuesday morning in a must-win game to keep their hopes alive to get to the quarterfinals.

Team USA beat Austria with production from unlikely former Bruins defenseman

After beating Team Hungary, 7-3, on Monday, Team USA needed a win over Team Austria to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals and a matchup with Team Canada on Thursday. Former Boston defenseman Connor Clifton got things going for Team USA with a first-period goal in a 4-1 victory.

Connor Clifton opening up the game for the U.S. 🇺🇸 #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/GGRQPkji6j — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 26, 2026

Tema USA led 4-0 in the second before Team Austria got on the board. Also scoring for Team USA were Matthew Tkachuk, Ufko Ryan, and Paul Cotter. Devin Cooley. Bruins forward Alex Steeves picked up an assist in the game, and Hagens continued to impress at center. Devin Cooley had 26 saves in goal for Team USA.