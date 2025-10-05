Former Boston Bruins defenseman defenseman earns contract with Original Six franchise

After the free agency frenzy came and went in early July, one name remained unsigned: former Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. It was rather stunning that nobody had signed the Massachusetts native.

Last summer, he left Boston in free agency for the Pittsburgh Penguins and had a great year in the Steel City. He registered 39 assists and 40 points and played in all 82 games. That may have been the biggest surprise number as injuries played a part in his time with the Bruins toward the end of his time there.

Grzelcyk waited out the summer and eventually signed a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks. It made sense that Chicago would make a play for him as a veteran who could be a mentor to a team that is in the process of rebuilding with Connor Bedard. On Sunday, the former Boston University standout earned a contract with the Blackhawks for the 2025-26 season.

Former Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk signs a contract with Blackhawks

On Sunday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Grzelcyk was getting a contract with Chicago following training camp. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that it is a one-year deal for $1 million. This is a good move for the Blackhawks, who add a defenseman who flourished on a Pittsburgh team that struggled.

He is a left-shot puck-moving blueliner who can run a power play unit and is a very good puck-carrying defenseman. He is sometimes undermanned in terms of his height and weight, but he has never backed down from contact or being physical. He is primed for a big season with another Original Six franchise.

Chicago opens the season on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, as the Panthers will raise their second straight Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters. Two nights later, on Thursday, Grzelcyk and the Blackhawks will be at the TD Garden for the Bruins' home opener.