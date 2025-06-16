Former Bruins defenseman listed as a potential overvalued free agent this summer

There are going to be some surprising free agent signings this summer. It remains to be seen which big-named players will hit the open market or be re-signed by their teams before July 1. There are going to be several former Boston Bruins hitting the open market, and yes, there is a potential chance for a reunion in Boston.

One former Bruins defenseman who will be a free agent this summer is Matt Grzelcyk. A Boston boy, the left-shot played his college hockey at Boston University before being drafted in the third round, 85th overall in the 2012 Entry Draft, before being a big part of the Black and Gold's defense for nine years before he left in free agency last summer for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Grzelcyk inked a one-year deal with the Penguins for $2.75 million, and he ended up having a good year for Pittsburgh. When he hits free agency, one NHL writer believes he'll be on a list of players who will get more than they should.

Former Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is a free agent who will be overvalued this summer

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report listed five free agents that will be overvalued this summer and get bigger paydays than they should, and Grzelcyk was on the list. Joining him was Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers, Mikael Granlund of the Dallas Stars, Ivan Provorov of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. Boeser is someone who very well could be on Don Sweeney's radar in a couple of weeks.

As for Grzelcyk, he played in all 82 games for the Penguins this past season and set a huge career-high for assists with 39 to go along with one goal. As Gretz points out, 40 points for a blueliner in a contract year is one reason teams will overvalue him in the open market.

However, one thing that Grzelyck was able to do in Pittsburgh that he couldn't do with the Bruins toward the end of his time in Boston was to stay healthy. When he was healthy, he was one of Boston's better puck-moving defensemen and a strong skater. Will someone give him more than the $2.75 million Pittsburgh did? Probably, but how much more remains to be seen.