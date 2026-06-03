Former Bruins coach reportedly interviewing for Maple Leafs head coach opening

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the process of going through some turnover in the front office and behind the bench. They have filled out their front office with their next decision likely to be who will be behind the bench, replacing the fired Craig Berube in 2026-27.

The Stanley Cup Finals began on Tuesday night with the Vegas Golden Knights taking Game 1, 5-4, over the Carolina Hurricanes. This will likely be a long series. However, when the Stanley Cup is handed out this month, all eyes are going to turn to the NHL offseason with the Entry Draft and then free agency beginning.

Toronto is one of the few teams without a coach and would love to have one in place when all of the offseason work begins for next season. It'll be vital who is behind the bench when free agency begins, as free agents want to know who their coach will be. This isn't a great free agent class, but you get the point.

Former Bruins assistant coach reportedly interviewing for Maple Leafs opening

The Maple Leafs would love to make a splash hire and go after former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, but it isn't that easy. However, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, former Bruins assistant coach Peter Laviolette is going to reportedly interview for the Toronto opening.

Laviolette spent time behind the bench in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins before spending some time behind the bench as an assistant in Boston. However, he has carved out a role as a head coach in the NHL, and after being fired by the New York Rangers following last season, he's itching to get back behind the bench.

Could that be in Toronto? The Maple Leafs have the first overall pick in the draft later this month and are in a prime position to take another potential franchise player. However, according to Dreger, former New York Islanders head coach and Montreal Canadiens goalie Patrick Roy will also be interviewing. Things are getting interesting in Toronto when it comes to their coaching search.