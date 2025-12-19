Former Bruins' captain honored with IIHF Hall of Fame Induction

On December 4, former Boston Bruins center and captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2026 IIHF Hall of Fame class.

The IIHF is the International Ice Hockey Federation, which is the worldwide governing body for ice and inline hockey. It runs the annual World Championships as well as promotes ice hockey worldwide and runs the international tournaments.

An International legend 🌎



▪️One of 30 Triple Gold members

▪️Only player to win World Championship gold (2004) before World Juniors gold (2005)

▪️Olympic gold medalist (2010, 2014)

▪️World Cup of Hockey gold (2016)



Patrice Bergeron's Career

Bergeron was drafted in the 2003 NHL draft, spending just one season in the minors before becoming a star forward and the 20th captain of the Boston Bruins for the next 19 seasons.

He was a vital part of the 2011 Stanley Cup win, scoring two goals in Game 7. He has won the Selke Trophy six times - voted as best defensive forward during his time on the Bruins. He led the Bruins to two more Stanley Cup Finals, in 2013 and 2019, unfortunately not winning, but still making it to the Finals two more times.

Bergeron retired on July 25, 2023, ending his career with 1,294 games played, 427 goals scored, and 613 assists for a total of 1040 points. He was named the 20th captain on January 7, 2021.

On top of the six-time Selke winner, he has won the 2021 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the 2013 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and the 2014 NHL Foundation Player Award. He was also named to the NHL's Quarter-Century Team as a member who debuted between 2000 and 2010.

There was no one like Beregeon in terms of two-way players. He was top of the line in the face-off circle and could hold his own wit some of the toughest.

On top of his NHL career, Bergeron was a member of Team Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, where he won two gold medals. He also won two gold medals in 2004 at the World Championships and 2005 World Junior Championships.

This is just one of the first Hall of Fames that Patrice Bergeron will be inducted too. He is a sure-fire NHL Hall of Famer, but it will be a bit before he is inducted. Bergeron is a legend, no matter what, both on and off the ice, and in the NHL rinks that he competed on for 19 years.