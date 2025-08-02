Former Boston Bruins underachieving forward remains unsigned

And then there was one. We are just over a month into free agency in the NHL, and the Boston Bruins had a slew of free agents whom they chose not to bring back. Of all the free agents who played in Boston at some point in the 2024-25 season, one remains unsigned, and it isn't surprising, if we're being honest.

On Friday, Jakub Lauko, who was traded back to the Black and Gold at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild as part of a deal that sent Justin Brazeau to Minnesota, signed to play overseas this upcoming season. That leaves just one former Boston forward from last year still looking for work.

Former Bruins forward Oliver Wahlstrom still looking for a new home in 2025-26

In December, the Bruins claimed former New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom off of waivers, in what was a low-risk, high-reward move for general manager Don Sweeney. In the end, it didn't work out, and after just 16 games with a goal and an assist, he was sent to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to finish out the season.

Unsurprisingly, he thrived down in the AHL with nine goals and 15 points in 19 games, but he was never called back to Boston and remains unsigned. The former first-round draft pick of the Islanders, 11th overall in the 2018 Entry Draft, will likely have to earn a spot in an NHL training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Wahlstrom has never lived up to the first-round hype with just 37 goals and 36 assists in 236 career regular-season NHL games between New York and Boston. By claiming him, Sweeney was hoping to have some luck and find lightning in a bottle with him, but it just never materialized. It wasn't surprising that Boston let him walk, and it should come as a surprise that he's one of the last former Bruins players from last season still looking for a home for this upcoming season.