Former Boston Bruins superstar could make debut with new team on Friday night

At the trade deadline on March 7, the last deal that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made was a shocker. He sent his captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers. You can make the case that it wasn't surprising that Sweeney traded his captain, but you can certainly make the case that it was stunning that he sent him to South Florida.

The Panthers have been a thorn in the side of the Black and Gold for the last two post-seasons. Two years ago, they rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Bruins in Game 7 in overtime to complete a historic collapse. Then, last season in the second round, Florida took down the Bruins in six games on their way to winning the Stanley Cup over the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston is not headed to the playoffs this season, and Sweeney sending Marchand to a contender to give him an opportunity to win another Stanley Cup was not surprising. Six days before the trade deadline, Marchand was injured in the first period of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he hasn't played since. However, it appears that his return is getting closer and closer.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Brad Marchand could make team debut Friday night

Following practice on Wednesday, Florida coach Paul Maurice said that Marchand could make his Panthers debut on Friday night when the Utah Hockey Club visits Sunrise. Friday isn't set in stone, but Maurice sounded like he's leaving the decision up to Marchand.

“If he says he’d like a few more days, we’re good with that, but we need to get him through a few practices to see,” said Maurice.

Whether it's Friday night or another night, whenever Marchand dons the Panthers jersey and makes his debut, it's going to be tough for Bruins fans to watch, but that's what happens when you have a season that Black and Gold are having, and moves like this needed to be made.