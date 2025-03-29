Former Boston Bruins superstar shines in first game with bitter rival

It's hard to believe, but it has been three weeks since the Boston Bruins traded their captain, Brad Marchand. For Boston fans, it still doesn't seem real that No. 63 will wear another jersey other than the Spoked-B.

On his last shift as a member of the Black and Gold in Pittsburgh earlier this month, Marchand took a hit in the corner of the offensive zone, which cost him nearly the entire month with an injury. Despite the injury, the Florida Panthers were still not worried about swinging a deal to send a second round, but one that could become a first round pick if certain measures are met.

Let's face it, the Bruins are going nowhere this year and the Panthers have visions of raising the Stanley Cup for a second straight year and Marchand brings a veteran presence that will help. Three weeks to the day of the trade of Marchand to South Florida, he made his Panthers debut and it didn't take long for him to make an immediate impact.

Brad Marchand sets up Panthers game-winning overtime goal

Tied 1-1 through regulation, Florida and the Utah Hockey Club went to overtime with a huge extra point up for grabs for the Panthers. Stuck in a neck-and-neck Atlantic Division race with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning for home-ice advantage in the postseason, all points are valuable.

Marchand logged 16:30 in time on ice in his first game in four weeks on 22 shifts, but it was his work on the 22nd shift that was the difference. Driving to the front of the net 3-on-3, Marchand collected the puck behind the Utah Hockey Club net and found Sam Bennett, of all people, in front of the net, and he buried his 25th goal of the season to win the game with 42 seconds remaining in overtime.

AN OT WINNER FOR THE BUDDIES



and Marchy's first point as a Cat!!! pic.twitter.com/Vua0pNvhwI — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 29, 2025

Again, it's going to be weird to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season and see Marchand wearing a Panthers jersey, but this is where we are. For one night, he was a difference-maker and it won't be the last time before all is said and done.