Former Boston Bruins forward slapped with a three-game suspension for dirty hit

When it comes to the Department of NHL Player Safety, there are many who feel that it lets the league and the players down at times. When it comes to the Florida Panthers and the Department of NHL Player Safety, well then, that's a different story.

Last month, many believed that the Panthers got away with one when Sandis Vilmanis delivered a hit to the head of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy in the final game before the Olympic break. He received a minor penalty and later left the game with an injury. Draw your own conclusions.

Florida's luck ran out on Friday night. Former Bruins forward A.J. Greer was called for a two-minute hooking minor against Calgary Flames center Connor Zary. That was nothing compared to what Greer did next. He blatantly pushed Zary, who was in a vulnerable position, into the boards, which resulted in an injury. There was no need to do it, and it was a dirty play.

Many believed that Greer was going to get away with the cheap shot in Calgary's 4-1 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs. He didn't, and it was announced on Saturday that Greer was going to have a hearing on Sunday for the hit. He was suspended for three games on Sunday night.

Former Bruins forward slapped with suspension for dirty hit

This was a dirty hit and just as dirty as the one Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas delivered to Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews a couple of weeks ago. Gudas, a repeated offender, only got five games as well.

You can see why players and fans have an issue with NHL Player Safety. It makes you wonder just what it's going to take to get a deserved suspension to protect players. If Connor McDavid is outspoken about it, then there's a problem.