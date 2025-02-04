Former Boston Bruins defenseman generating trade buzz ahead of the deadline

For the first time in his NHL career, Matt Grzelcyk is donning a different uniform in 2024-25. After spending his first eight years with the Boston Bruins following a college career at Boston University, the left-shot defenseman was part of several free agents who left the Black and Gold after last season.

He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins for $2.75 million, which was a decrease from his last deal with the Black and Gold. This season, he has a career-high in assists with 26 with his one goal. It’s not surprising to see the 31-year-old have a bounce-back season and he has remained healthy, something he struggled with in Boston.

With Pittsburgh looking like a team that will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s only a matter of time before they start selling at the trade deadline and Grzelcyk is someone who would get a lot of interest.

Former Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk should get a lot of trade interest at the deadline

On the latest Trade Watch List released by The Fourth Period, Grzelcyk was one of the 30 players listed and the teams that are reportedly linked to him. The Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly have expressed interest in Grzelcyk, which isn’t surprising.

It would be easy for Pittsburgh to move him as he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer. Any team acquiring him would be getting a mobile blueliner who is a good puck-moving defenseman for the stretch run and playoffs.

If there was one team that would need Grzelcyk and be a good fit and would know him well would be the Lightning from his time in Boston. His fit in any locker room would be great and one question would be whether or not his body could sustain the pounding in the playoffs. In the end, acquiring him gives that team a player who can come in and add some offensive punch, even if it’s as part of a bottom pairing.