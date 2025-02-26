Floated Brad Marchand trade destination would be a Bruins' fans nightmare

Will the Boston Bruins trade captain Brad Marchand by the trade deadline on March 7? That seems to be the big question surrounding the Black and Gold. Two overtime losses since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off won’t quiet the chatter for the next nine days.

A free agent this summer, the Bruins and Marchand are going to have contract talks before the deadline about a future contract to remain in Bruin for the rest of his career. If he is traded when all is said and done by next Friday, there would be no shortage of suitors for his services. Is he the player he once was? No, but he’s still a veteran with a ton of postseason experience that teams would add to their roster in a heartbeat. Don’t kid yourself.

Some of the serious contenders would benefit greatly from adding Marchand and one NHL reporter floated a potential destination for the left-wing.

NHL reporter floats Brad Marchand trade destination to Western Conference contender

TVA Sports Journalist Renaud Lavoie floated a trade destination for Marchand on a recent Real Kyper & Bourne podcast with him ending up in the Western Conference with the Edmonton Oilers.

“Let's say the Oilers are calling for Brad Marchand,’’ Lavoie said. What do the Bruins do? And if you're Brad Marchand, what do you do? You have a chance to go win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? C'mon.. I'm pumped just thinking about it!”

Could you imagine Brad Marchand wearing an Edmonton Oilers uniform and what that would do to Bruins fans? Yikes, it might send them over the edge. If the sight doesn’t, then him raising the Stanley Cup over his head with the Oilers would send them over the edge.

What would the return be from Edmonton? The Oilers don’t own a 2025 first-round pick, so you’re looking at a 2026 or 2027 one. Would a roster player be involved or would a prospect be involved? Do you really trust Don Sweeney to get a justifiable return after the tough return for Linus Ullmark last summer?

Whatever the trade spot ends up being, if one at all, Edmonton would be up there as a nightmarish one for Boston Bruins fans.