Fair-weather Bruins fan Dave Portnoy enters Olympic discourse with trade proposal

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy isn't afraid to get involved in Boston sports social media. He is an avid New England Patriots fan, which is where he grew his fame, but when the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox are playing well, he throws his hat into the ring to capitalize on the page views and merch sales.

Portnoy was up to his old tricks again over the weekend, as out of nowhere, he became social media's biggest supporter of the Men's and Women's USA hockey teams. He playfully poked fun at the Americans stealing Canada's game, and like clockwork, released some great championship merchandise after Jack Hughes' overtime winner.

The social media mogul continued to join the discourse over the next 24 hours, making fun of "coping" Canadian fans and employees of his media company. However, once the dust settled, it felt like Portnoy would put hockey on the back burner as he has done over the years when the Bruins aren't making a playoff push.

Nevertheless, on Thursday afternoon, as American players faced the wrath of their local media for taking a little too long to party and for the company they kept during those celebrations, Portnoy re-entered the discussion to target a player for the Bruins.

Should the Bruins trade for Brady Tkchuck? No shot he wants to play in Canada anymore right? I feel like the B’s should just get all the Olympic gold medalists that Canada hates now. pic.twitter.com/9L1GFTAOrQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 26, 2026

Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews have been taking some heat from the Ottawa and Toronto media for their roles in the post-gold medal game celebrations. While Matthews was his usual monotone self in deflecting some of the questions, Tkachuk was unsurprisingly stubborn in his reflection on the aftermath.

Brady Tkachuk is the prototypical Bruins forward

Causeway Crowd has discussed the potential to acquire Tkachuk before, but not for the reasons outlined by Portnoy. He is looking at it purely from an off-the-ice lens, as he doesn't pay close enough attention to know otherwise, but the Ottawa Senators captain does make sense for the Bruins on the ice as well.

It'd be hard to pry Tkachuk out of Ottawa, but if this whole experience did sour him from playing in that market, it isn't the worst idea for the Bruins to look into it at a later date. The Senators are never going to trade the captain in-division at this stage in their attempts to become a contender, but he has just two years remaining on his deal before he becomes a UFA.

Portnoy may not have been too genuine in his attempt to get Tkachuk on the Bruins, but this time, he may not have been completely wrong with his opinion.