Bruins lurking as Brady Tkachuk’s frustration sinks Senators

The Ottawa Senators dominated the Boston Bruins this season, securing seven of a possible eight points in their four matchups. It's a good thing they did, because the Senators currently sit in the Atlantic Division basement, nine points behind the Bruins for the second wild card spot. In an up-and-down season for Ottawa, the past two weeks have been its lowest point, and there might not be a way out of it.

One of the more disappointing things for the Senators is that Brady Tkachuk looks completely checked out with three years remaining on his contract. JT Miller had a significant impact on Team USA's dressing room at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, according to his appointment to the Olympic team, and it seems like Tkachuk is taking a page out of Miller's book by looking miserable as his NHL team plummets.

It'd be a tougher pill to swallow for the Senators to trade their captain than when the Vancouver Canucks traded Miller. Tkachuk is 26 and has two years remaining on his contract after this one. It'd take a massive haul to ply the power forward out of Ottawa, but as his poor play and body language continue to mount, teams will put the Senators in a difficult position.

What Senators' struggles mean for the Bruins

The Senators' struggles ease some of the demands of the Atlantic Division. Ottawa was one of the teams on the rise as a rebuilding team, and it's quickly looking like they may need to reimagine the core they worked so hard to build. One less team contending in the Atlantic is excellent news for the Bruins, considering there were times this season when all eight teams looked like they could be.

However, the real reason Bruins fans came to this article is to explore the possibility of the Bruins acquiring Tkachuk. It would cost them some considerable assets, but if trying to improve the team to a point where they are Stanley Cup contenders, Tkachuk would be a massive piece to add.

If acquiring Tkachuk, you're likely giving up two of the four first-round picks you have over the next two years. A top prospect might also have to go in the deal, with a player like Dean Letourneau as a possible option considering the Senators might want to add a young forward with size to replace Tkachuk in the future.

Ever since Tkachuk entered the NHL, Bruins fans have been saying that he is the prototypical Boston hockey player. It also helps that his father Keith is a Massachusetts native and he still has family in the city. Fans would welcome Brady with open arms, but getting Ottawa to trade him to a division rival might be a bit more difficult. If not, there's always two seasons from now when he could become an unrestricted free agent.