Every NHL team's worst nightmare became Olympic reality for the Los Angeles Kings

After missing the Olympics the last couple of seasons, the world's best players from the NHL are playing for their countries the next couple of weeks in Italy. It's a dream come true for them to don their country's uniform.

However, with everything comes a risk. Despite playing in a tournament where there is no fighting and generally no big hits made (I know, it still happens), maybe the biggest fear each NHL team has is a freak injury happening to one of their players. All players playing in the Olympics are players that NHL teams can't afford to lose to an injury. The worst-case scenario for NHL teams played out on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles Kings lose star Kevin Fiala to injury at Olympics

Every team's fears about the Olympics became reality for the Los Angeles Kings. Their star forward, Kevin Fiala, playing for Switzerland, suffered a gruesome injury late in the third period against Canada. Fiala tried a reverse hit on Tom Wilson, and Wilson ended up landing on Fiala's leg with caused an injury. Because it's Tom Wilson, the first thing that pops into everyone's mind is a dirty hit, but that was not the case this time.

However, that happened is every team's worst fear for the next nine days in Italy. Their star's health will be closely watched. The tough part for the Kings is that Fiala is a vital part of their team. He is two goals shy of his seventh consecutive season with 20-plus goals. He had 35 last year. They are currently three points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot. They are also three points behind the Seattle Kraken for third place in the Pacific Division. Either way would get them in.

Los Angeles just acquired Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers before the Olympic break. They were getting ready to make a run for a postseason berth following the break. Now, they're going to be minus one of their top forwards. It's not an ideal situation.

Every team is going to hold its breath for the rest of the tournament, if they were not already. Don Sweeney is lying if he says he isn't doing that. Fingers crossed that no other player gets seriously hurt in the Olympics.