Boston Bruins fans guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics

In what began as nine players from the Boston Bruins 2025-26 roster have been cutdown to eight who are playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. It's hard to believe, but the action gets underway on Wednesday.

Boston has the fourth most members of their players participating over the next couple of weeks. The Florida Panthers lead the way with 10 players, while the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning each have nine.

Boston Bruins playing in 2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA

Jeremy Swayman: Goalie

Charlie McAvoy: Defenseman

Team Czechia

David Pastrnak: Forward

Team Sweden

Elias Lindholm: Forward

Hampus Lindholm: Defenseman

Team Finland

Joonas Korpisalo: Goalie

Henri Jokiharju: Defenseman

Team Latvia

Dans Locmelis: Forward

As mentioned, Zacha was ruled out of the tournament for Team Czechia because of an injury he suffered last month against the Philadelphia Flyers. Prospect Dans Locmelis, who is currently playing for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), is also taking part in the tournament.

Preliminary Round schedule of games

Note: All times are EST, and the games can be streamed on Peacock, USA Network, CNC, and NBC.

Wednesday's Games

Slovakia vs. Finland, 10:30 a.m.

Sweden vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Switzerland vs. France, 6 a.m.

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:30 a.m.

Latvia vs. USA, 3 p.m.

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Finland vs. Sweden, 6 a.m.

Italy vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m.

France vs. Czechia, 10:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m.

Germany vs. Latvia, 6 a.m.

Finland vs. Italy, 10:30 a.m.

USA vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6 a.m.

Canada vs. France, 10:30 a.m.

Denmark vs. Latvia, 1 p.m.

USA ve. Germany, 3 p.m.

Medal Round Games

The qualification round games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and there will be four of them. The four quarterfinal round games will be on Feb. 18, and the semifinals on Feb. 20. The bronze medal game is on Feb. 21, and the gold medal game is on Feb. 22 at 8:10 a.m. on NBC.

As far as the point system goes in the preliminary round games, three points are awarded for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout win, and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. It is much different than the NHL, but a point system that would work in the NHL.