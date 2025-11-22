Elliotte Friedman suggests Bruins' division rival lurking around trade market

We are less than a week away from American Thanksgiving, and good luck trying to figure out if a team in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is going to get in. The standings change on a nightly basis, and the Boston Bruins learned that on Friday night.

After beating the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1, in overtime, they went from out of the playoff picture to first place in the Atlantic Division. When they take the ice on Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks, they will likely again be on the outside looking in.

The trade deadline isn't until March, but rumors have already begun to swirl with some Bruins involved. Pavel Zacha had already been the subject of rumors, and other teams are already looking for upgrades, with some key injuries already taking place in 2025-26. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted that one team in the Atlantic Division is already looking to be aggressive in the trade market.

Elliotte Friedman hints at Ottawa Senators looking for upgrades to roster

On his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman hinted at the Ottawa Senators, who have won two out of their three meetings with the Black and Gold this year.

"I think they see this as their window now,'' said Friedman. "And I think they would like to add on the blueline and up front with the best that they can get... You just ask around, and Ottawa is a team that is out there—if there's something big available, I think they would like to try.''



Ottawa has committed to Shane Pinto and is clearly in a win-now mode. They are in the mix in the East and in an Atlantic Division that is wide-open; why not make a splash? Anyone in this division can win it, yes, just maybe even the Bruins, and it feels like the trade deadline is going to have a big say in who does and who doesn't make the postseason. The Senators feel like striking early might be best for them.