The Boston Bruins, by all reports, were in on the Rasmus Andersson sweepstakes until the final hours. Considering Andersson's inability to reach a contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Bruins weren't willing to make the deal unless it didn't come with some long-term security. The Golden Knights were willing to take that risk.

Depending on what side of the argument you fall on, some Bruins fans might think that missing out on these sweepstakes isn't as big a deal as others. The reported asking price of Mason Lohrei, Matthew Poitras, and one of the Bruins' 2026 first-round picks made some fans shy away from making the trade.

Some news from Elliotte Friedman on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast might change some people's minds. Friedman believes that the deal from the Bruins was Lohrei and the best of the 2027 first-round picks, which could've been worth it for Boston if they had reached an extension. However, it was another note from Friedman in the podcast that caught my eye.

Elliot Friedman on 32 Thoughts: “ Zach Whitecloud looks like a Bruin.” he is only spitballing, and it’s nothing he has heard. — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) January 19, 2026

Friedman thinks that if the Flames plan on flipping Whitecloud for more assets, the Bruins could be a landing spot. He has no idea whether that is even a possibility, but sometimes, when he speculates in this manner, things do come true. It'd be an interesting move, considering the front offices have been in contact with each other over the past week and know what each other wants.

Elliotte Friedman's bold take about Bruins' pursuit of another Flames defenseman

Whitecloud isn't the same player as Rasmus Andersson. He is a right-shot defenseman, but his ceiling would be more like Andrew Peeke's than Andersson's offensive capabilities. Having Whitecloud and Peeke on the same team is redundant, but the former Golden Knight has two years remaining on his deal at a team-friendly number. The Bruins could acquire Whitecloud and then trade Peeke at the deadline as an expiring contract.

The Bruins know the Flames have interest in Lohrei. It's hard to be as open to trading Lohrei for Whitecloud, but there are some positives. The Bruins are thin on the right side in their organizational depth chart, and a blueliner who is better defensively on the third-pair is appealing if they are losing Peeke. The Bruins could believe that trading Lohrei for Whitecloud and calling up Frederic Brunet to take his spot on the left side wouldn't be a loss of value.

The Bruins could have no interest, and this is purely speculation from Friedman. However, it's worth keeping an eye on whether he continues to push the Whitecloud-to-Boston narrative.