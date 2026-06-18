Elliotte Friedman reveals potential landing spot for Bruins prospect this offseason

When the Boston College hockey season came to an end following an overtime loss to UConn in the Hockey East semifinals at the TD Garden in March, all eyes shifted to top Boston Bruins prospect James Hagens. When was he going to sign, and when would he make his NHL debut?

It took some time before he signed a PTO and reported to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). In order to get to Boston, he would need to sign an entry-level contract. That happened in the final week of the regular season, and he played in the final two regular-season games and the first three games of the Bruins first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres.

However, there was another prospect on Boston College that was property of the Bruins, forward Andre Gasseau. Like Hagens, fans were wondering if and when he would sign his entry-level deal. Some thought that it might be right away, and he would finish the rest of the season with the P-Bruins. That never happened, and still unsigned, all signs are pointing to him not even inking a deal with the Black and Gold.

Bruins reportedly moving on from prospect Andre Gasseau

Gasseau, selected in the seventh round of the 2021 Entry Draft, is expected to part ways with the Bruins this summer. In all likelihood, his rights are going to be traded, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that a potential landing spot is with the San Jose Sharks.

At draft combine, Boston GM Don Sweeney told @globejimmcbride that he’d likely find a trade partner for Andre Gasseau — taken 213th in 2021, but en route to free agency this summer.



We’ll see where it goes, but possibility San Jose gets him and signs him. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2026

As Friedman noted, we'll see where it goes, but generally, where there is Elliotte Friedman smoke, there's fire. The Bruins moving on from Gasseau seems inevitable at this point, and trading his rights is something that Sweeney is clearly looking to do. When that happens, it'll be just another failed Bruins prospect draft pick under Sweeney and the current staff. If Gasseau is moved, it should happen before next week's Entry Draft.