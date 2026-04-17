Elliotte Friedman highlights three Bruins players as NHL award candidates

The Boston Bruins' massive turnaround this season isn't as big a surprise as some may think, given the core of their team that remained. David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman give the Bruins a player at each position group to build around. If the Bruins were going to have a quick turnaround, they needed all three of those players to have big seasons.

The trio didn't only have big seasons, but they are among the best at their position. The depth might've needed to step up behind them to get to 100 points, but Pastrnak, McAvoy, and Swayman all played at an individual award pace, according to Elliotte Friedman via the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas had a segment of the podcast dedicated to their award ballots. While they didn't disclose who they voted for, thanks to the rules in place, Friedman noted that McAvoy is in contention for his Norris Trophy ballot, while Pastrnak is also someone he would have to keep in mind when picking the last couple of players on his Hart Trophy ballot.

The PHWA votes on the Hart and Norris Trophies, but the general managers vote on the Vezina Trophy. Friedman speculated on who could win that award and said it would surprise no one if Swayman ended up in the top three. When looking at how the Bruins' three top players are viewed around the league, it's no surprise they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While individual awards aren't as important as the ultimate team goal for the Bruins, they do give fans some solace in knowing that, in the middle of this retool, they have players who are among the best at their positions. Add in the fact that Marco Sturm should get some Jack Adams Trophy love and James Hagens could be a candidate for the Calder Trophy next season, and the future of the Bruins doesn't look too bleak.

The award watch will be intriguing by the end of June, but fans will be more concerned in the interim about whether any of the three players earn Conn Smythe Trophy votes on a Stanley Cup run.