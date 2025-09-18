Bruins hope quick retool can avoid lengthy rebuild in 2025-26

The worst fear in Boston Bruins fans’ minds at the moment is the idea of a full-on rebuild. The dreaded “R” evokes images of division rivals like the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. These clubs have been mired in seemingly endless rebuilds.

The thought of tearing everything down in Boston and starting from scratch rightfully keeps fans up at night. Going that route could mean years of losing seasons with little hope in sight. A full-on rebuild means shipping off valuable veterans for prospects and draft picks.

Then, prospects must be developed and given opportunities to develop with the club. Unfortunately, not all prospects pan out. Some high-end prospects become middle-of-the-pack NHLers, while others don’t even make it.

Only a small percentage of high-end draft picks ever have any sort of impact at the NHL level. Then, there are the occasional diamonds in the rough. Uncovering such gems is about as easy as winning the lottery.

But getting there could take a decade or more. The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks have a new generation of fans who haven’t seen a winning team on the ice.

Is that something the Bruins would be willing to put their fans through? It’s unlikely that the club has a core consisting of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman. But then again, what happens if the Bruins have another dismal season? If so, this conversation will only become more important.

A retool could avoid a full-on rebuild for Bruins

The main difference between a retool and a rebuild consists of the former keeping its core stars, which will basically overhaul the team around them. In contrast, a rebuild implies torching everything and starting over with a blank canvas.

As I’ve alluded to earlier, the latter is not the route the Bruins will want to take. GM Don Sweeney will be looking to overhaul the roster around its main stars. Only if the club were completely desperate would it entertain the idea of trading Pastrnak, McAvoy, or Swayman.

It would take an absolute and utter collapse of the team to move any of the aforementioned stars. Perhaps something like a locker room fistfight might ignite a major trade.

Beyond that, Sweeney will be desperate to find some sort of solution to the situation afflicting the team. It’s sort of what the Pittsburgh Penguins are attempting to do with Sidney Crosby.

Unless the situation becomes so dire, the Bruins will look to hold on to their still-young enough core to compete for a championship. That scenario could likely bring major changes around Pastrnak, McAvoy, and Swayman.

If the Bruins get off to a strong start this season, the moves will subside. But if the Bruins struggle, the moves could come quickly. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear that virtually everyone on the roster is available.

For better or worse, it will be an interesting season for Bruins fans in 2025-26.