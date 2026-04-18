Elliotte Friedman delivers the update that most Bruins fans were expecting

When the Boston Bruins selected forward Andre Gasseau in the seventh round of the 2021 Entry Draft, there was little known about him. However, a little deeper dive into his scouting report and play showed that he is a gritty young forward. The California native played one more season in the USHL with the Fargo Force before playing his college hockey down the street from the TD Garden at Boston College.

He ended up scoring 22 goals and 16 assists in 2021-22 with the Force before heading to Chestnut Hill. Gasseua played four years for the Eagles and was a part of some very good teams under Jerry York and Greg Brown. They came up short each season in terms of winning the National Championship, but Gasseau grew as a player and got better with each passing season.

After BC's season came to an end in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament last month at the TD Garden, it ended his career with the Eagles. All eyes were on him and James Hagens as to when they would eventually sign with the Black and Gold. It appears that while Hagens is gearing up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend against the Buffalo Sabres, Gasseau is not going to sign with the team that drafted him.

Elliotte Friedman drops Andre Gasseau update that will catch the eyes of Bruins fans

Gasseau saw a dip in some of his stats this season, but he dealt with injuries that limited him to just 23 games. he had six goals and 17 assists. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts, the written version, that Gasseau is not signing with the Bruins and will test free agency.

"Andre Gasseau, Boston’s seventh-round pick in 2021, is going to free agency in August. Astute pick by the Bruins, but will test the market,'' Friedman wrote.

It remains unclear why Gasseau didn't sign with the Bruins, but if he thought that he was going to sign and go right to Boston in the middle of a playoff race, then he was mistaken. Hagens had to sign an ATO and start with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) before he signed his entry-level contract with the Bruins.

Gasseau is a player who projects to be a bottom-six player, maybe even a fourth-liner. He'll hit free agency over the summer, and someone will likely sign him and take a chance on him. It appears that it won't be in Boston.