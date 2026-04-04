Bruins in danger of losing prospect due to limited opportunity

It's hard to believe that a Boston Bruins prospect out of college might decide not to sign with the team because of a lack of opportunity. Just 12 months ago, the Bruins' prospect pool was so depleted, and the future was so bleak that it seemed like they wouldn't be able to get enough young players to fill the voids in the lineup. However, after a successful retool from Don Sweeney, lineup spots are few and far between.

The Bruins are nearing a playoff spot, which is something fans thought was a few years away after last season's teardown. Boston is trying to walk a fine line between competing for a playoff spot and keeping their young players happy, and it seems they convinced James Hagens that he would be better suited in the AHL for this season, which made the news about Andre Gasseau so surprising.

Gasseu is a former seventh-round pick who dramatically increased his stock with four great seasons at Boston College. He was the type of player that you could see playing a bottom-six role with the Bruins one day, but rumors suggest that his agent wants him to get that opportunity this season, while the team is battling for a playoff spot. If he doesn't get that opportunity, he will explore free agency this offseason, according to Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts podcast, which might just be a risk the Bruins have to take.

Gasseau and his agent assuming that he is more worthy of a roster spot than Hagens is a bit surprising. Bruins fans were mad enough when their top prospect signed an ATO to start his professional career in Providence, and I couldn't imagine the online discourse if they signed Gasseau and immediately slotted him between Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot.

In the long term, I can see why Gasseau might feel that joining a different team will give him more opportunities. He saw it firsthand with the Eagles that Hagens and Dean Letourneau could be the future of this forward group, along with the core they already have. If Gasseau wants to be a full-time NHLer in three years, there's going to be some competition in this organization.