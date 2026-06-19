Don Sweeney's free agent target to fill a huge Bruins need is becoming more obvious

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has some decisions to make this offseason in several areas when it comes to his roster for the 2026-27 season. If his team is going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, then some subtractions and additions to better the team are needed. There is no debating that.

Just how the former Bruins defenseman improves his roster, or at least attempts to, remains to be seen. Two huge needs await the Black and Gold as free agency begins: a top-line center and a right-shot defenseman. At least one, if not both, needs have to be addressed.

This past season, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers both missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but you can bet that each team is going to improve anyway they can to get back into the postseason next spring. In the case of the Panthers, they are going to get healthy and get some key players back. As for the Maple Leafs, they have some roster decisions to make, but rest assured, under new leadership, they are going to do everything to improve. They started on Friday.

Bruins focus on adding right-shot defenseman is clear

You can cross one name off for a free agent right-shot defenseman after Toronto completed a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Darren Raddysh. He agreed to an eight-year contract with an AAV of $8.5 million. That is a huge commitment to a defenseman who just had a one-year breakout. That is not a deal that Sweeney needs on his books.

Right now, as it stands, and it could change long before July 1, the target for Sweeney and the Bruins on defense should be veteran John Carlson. Assuming he hits free agency, and it sounds like he will, he should be the target for Boston. Yes, he's older than Raddysh at 36 years old, but investing in a short two-year deal with an AAV of around $9-10 million is the risk Sweeney should take. The former Washington Capitals blueliner is the type of player the Black and Gold need on the backend in the Top 4 in front of Jeremy Swayman.

Now, Sweeney could also address this need through a trade, but if he waits until free agency, the market could thin out even more. The clock is ticking.