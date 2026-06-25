Don Sweeney reveals troubling update on Elias Lindholm's lingering injury

Elias Lindholm has five years remaining on a deal that pays him $7.75 million annually. It was a contract that Boston Bruins fans had some concerns about when he initially signed it two years ago, but the belief was that the two-way center might thrive in an organization like Boston's. After two underwhelming seasons, including the 2025-26 campaign, in which he spent some time centering the third line, every fear is starting to come true.

If you want even more nightmare fuel as the Bruins enter a complicated offseason, Don Sweeney gave an update on Lindholm's injury that isn't going to make anyone feel any better. With five years remaining on that catastrophic deal, the general manager revealed that the Lindholm we are seeing might be "what his new level is."

Sweeney on Elias Lindholm dealing with injuries that have kept him from reaching his 1C upside:



"He hasn't been offensively as productive, that's not his fault...He hasn't missed seasons as a result, it's just kind of nagged on him...It just might be that this is what his new… pic.twitter.com/iTltGSQ6Iq — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) June 24, 2026

The unidentified reporter asked a great follow-up question that all fans might like an answer to, inquiring whether this injury will cut Lindholm's career short. Firstly, you would hate to see something like a back injury cause him lifelong issues, but secondly, on the hockey side of it, if this new level is what fans have to see for the next five years, it might be worth wondering if his contract might ever end up on long-term injured reserve.

With injuries, the answer could always change, but for now, fans are left with the albatross of a contract taking up $7.75 million annually. In three years, with the salary cap rising, his annual value may be par for the course with third-line centers. However, if his current level is already this bad in Year 3 of the contract, I would hate to see what it will be in Year 6.

For now, Sweeney is going to have to eat it that the contract he signed two offseasons ago was a terrible gamble. Even worse, this public declaration of Lindholm's level isn't going to do him any favors if he ever explores the trade market. But if Sweeney is so comfortable saying this out loud, there's a good chance the trade market was already investigated, and the general manager didn't like his findings.