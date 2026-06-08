Elias Lindholm remains a concern for the Bruins after another frustrating season

When the Boston Bruins signed Elias Lindholm as a free agent in the summer of 2024, general manager Don Sweeney was hoping that he had found his top-line center. Through two seasons, that doesn't appear to be the case.

The problem for the Bruins and Sweeney is that they handed out a contract that carries an AAV of $7.75 million, which is high for a player who projects in reality to be a third-line center next season. Lindholm spent this season playing mostly in the top-six; however, he had a recurring problem that has cost him the last two seasons, and something that could be an issue going forward. With that said, let's grade Elias Lindholm's 2025-26 season.

Elias Lindholm 2025-26 regular-season

In his first season in Boston, Lindholm had 17 goals and 30 assists in 82 games played. He averaged 18:05 a night, but after the season, he admitted that he dealt with a back injury that occurred in training camp and hindered him all season long. Fast forward one year, and it was just about a carbon copy of a season, in 13 fewer games.

Lindholm scored 17 goals and had one more assist than he had last year, with 31. However, he did all that in 69 games, while averaging 17:53 a night. He suffered an injury right before the Olympic Break, one game after Pavel Zacha was injured. Lindholm was in the top six for first-year coach Marco Sturm, and after Boston was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, he admitted that his back injury from last year lingered into this season. Not something Bruins fans want to hear.

Elias Lindholm's 2026 playoffs

In the first round against the Buffalo Sabres, Lindholm was a player who, when he scored, the Bruins won. When he didn't, they lost. Now, he wasn't the only one who struggled scoring as the Black and Gold had issues when the Sabres changed netminders and went to Alex Lyon.

Lindholm had two goals in the series and both were scored in games won by Boston. He scored in Game 2 and then scored the goal in regulation of Game 5 that forced overtime, which was won on a David Pastrnak goal. In those games won by the Bruins, he played over 20 minutes in both games.

Again, it's hard to imagine that the Bruins are going to be able to trade Lindholm. However, somehow, Sweeney needs to find a top-line center in a trade; otherwise, running it back won't be enough for the Bruins in 2026-27.

Elias Lindholm 2025-26 Grade: B