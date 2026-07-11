Don Sweeney has to know how important 2026-27 is to his legacy

When the Boston Bruins hired Don Sweeney as GM in 2015, the team was in transition. They had won the 2011 Stanley Cup, but hadn’t really found much traction since then.

The Sweeney era promised to usher in a renewed sense of hope for the organization. The team’s wonderful core was there. But it needed more to get over the hump.

And they did.

The Bruins became a dominant force in the Eastern Conference for about a decade, narrowly missing out on another Cup in 2019.

That’s the closest the Bruins have gotten to the promised land during the Sweeney regime. There have been some wildly successful regular seasons, but they’ve ended up disappointingly in the playoffs.

This past season was a good example. After a nightmarish 2024-25 season, Boston turned everything around and made it back to the postseason. However, they fell flat against the upstart Buffalo Sabres.

That’s why this upcoming season could be the most important to Sweeney’s legacy. The Bruins are in the middle of a dangerous arms race in the Atlantic Division. Everyone seems to be arming themselves to the hilt. Even teams like the Detroit Red Wings, who haven’t made significant moves, could blow the doors off the division with a potential Dylan Larkin trade.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made considerable strides, with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators all making efforts to improve. Then there are the now suddenly uber-dangerous Montreal Canadiens.

In short, Sweeney has this seeming final chance to make his mark on the Eastern Conference. If he can’t, there’s no telling if the Bruins have enough legs to remain a playoff contender in the East.

Bruins need a Cup to salvage Don Sweeney’s legacy

Now, I’m not saying that Sweeney is somehow on the hot seat. That would actually be a surprise. Sweeney is facing a situation in which the Bruins could gradually get stuck in the mushy middle: Good enough to contend for a playoff spot, but not good enough to make it out of the first round.

If that’s the case, it could end up tarnishing Sweeney’s legacy. The fact is that the Bruins need to win a Stanley Cup in order to salvage the otherwise fantastic job Sweeney has done.

During his tenure, the club lost franchise legends like Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand. Even without those franchise cornerstones, the Bruins have remained a competitive team.

But the fact is that the team’s new, highly talented core needs much more support. This past season proved that David Pastrnak can’t score every goal. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman can’t shut everyone out every night.

So, that’s where things stand. The onus will be on Sweeney to make the best possible moves to help the core break through and make one last magical run before an inevitable rebuild sets in.