Don Sweeney gets warning on potential albatross decision with one Bruins defenseman

We are 10 days away from NHL free agency opening, and some players who were expected to hit the open market have signed with their current teams or are part of a sign-and-trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning last week in a sign-and-trade.

Boston has 10 days to work a deal with their current unrestricted free agents, with the two biggest names being Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Andrew Peeke. Bringing both back is a huge question mark for Sweeney, but Arvidsson makes more sense than Peeke. However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported last week that Sweeney was considering bringing both players back.

Arvidsson makes more sense to bring back for Boston after the productive season he had, but Peeke is someone who needs a change of scenery next season. Sweeney and the rest of the NHL got a warning about Peeke from Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic.

NHL writer sends message to NHL teams on Bruins UFA Andrew Peeke

Luszczszyn points out how bad Peeke's metrics are, and if that isn't enough to let him walk, well, what is?

"Earning 43 percent of actual goals and 44 percent of expected goals in soft minutes should be a very tough sell for most teams and Peeke’s tracked data looks even worse,'' Luszczszyn pointed out.

Boston has a clear need on the right side this summer, and part of the reason why they have one is because of Peeke. Sweeney tried addressing it back in January with the Calgary Flames, but a deal for Rasmus Andersson reporredly fell through. Now, it's time for Sweeney to let him walk, and the rest of the league has been put on notice by Luszczszyn.

"AFP Analytics has him projected for a $4.1 million AAV on a four-year deal. That’s more than twice as much as he should be getting and would be a day-one albatross. Size isn’t everything, and in Peeke’s case, it’s all he’s got,'' Luszczszyn wrote.

Bringin Peeke back it not going to move the needle going into next season. Running it back with the same roster is not going to move the needs to make the postseason again. It would be another year wasted for the Bruins players in their prime.