Don Sweeney can't afford for Bruins to gamble on this free agent fool's gold

Going into the offseason, it has the potential to be a busy one for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. He has multiple needs for his club, looking ahead to the 2026-27 season. There are three needs that he would love to address; however, addressing one or maybe two seems more realistic.

A top-line center, a goal-scoring wing, and a right-shot defenseman should be at the top of Sweeney's offseason to-do list. Addressing them might have to be done through a trade, as the free agent class is not going to be anything that's going to break the bank. However, in situations like that, it is when teams tend to overpay.

Overpaying is a Don Sweeney speciality sometimes. See Elias Lindholma. Anyway, one potential free agent target that has been on Boston's radar is Tampa Bay Lightning right-shot Darryn Raddysh. He had a breakout season, but Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report had a warning that Sweeney needs to pay attention to.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney gets a warning about overpaying for free agent Darren Raddysh

The 30-year-old Raddysh had a major breakout in the 2025-26 season. Most of that had to do with an injury to Victor Hedman, which forced Raddysh to take on a bigger role. He took full advantage by recording career highs in goals (22), assists (48), and points (70). However, buyer beware, according to Richardson.

He'll enter free agency coming off a two-year deal that had an AAV of $975,000. Now, someone will overpay for him, something Sweeney can't do for someone already 30 years old.

"A reasonable raise could be between $4 million and $5 million annually over a three-year deal. However, he could land a deal between five and seven years, worth an AAV of between $7 million and $8 million on the open market, which could prove regrettable if he reverts to his 30-point form,'' Richardson wrote.

This has a Sweeney overpaying written all over it. It really does. Now, Tampa Bay can help some teams not make that mistake by re-signing him; however, that would be surprising. He'll likely hit the open market, and if he does, there will be plenty of suitors. This can't be an overpay from Sweeney, considering the questionable contracts he currently has on his books. This truly is buyer beware.