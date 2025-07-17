Bleacher Report has the worst take on one Bruins contract for 2025-26

Last summer, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made two big free agent signings, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, two former Vancouver Canucks teammates who were also together with the Calgary Flames. It's not that they were signed, but it was the deal that was handed out to Lindholm that opened some eyes.

Sweeney gave the center a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with an AAV of $7.75 million. When the dust settled on a disappointing 2024-25 season, Lindholm struggled, to say the least. In his defense, he was injured in training camp, and it was an injury that hampered him all season long. He finished with 17 goals and 30 assists and played in all 82 games. He did play better down the stretch for the Black and Gold, but by then, they were buried at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with nothing to play for.

With Boston missing the postseason, Lindholm played for Sweden in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he carried his strong play from the end of the Bruins' season to his home country, where he shined in the tournament, leaving a better impression on Bruins fans than he did over the winter. However, unless things change in 2025-26, his contract will always be a topic, and maybe not for the best.

Bleacher Report writer ranks Elias Lindholm's contract with the Boston Bruins too low

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report ranked the 10 worst contracts for the upcoming season, and he listed Lindholm's as the ninth worst contract, which seems a little too low.

Lindholm is 30 years old and not getting any younger. He is a couple years removed from the 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons with the Flames where he combined for 64 goals and dishing out 82 assists. Good luck having him split thos numbers in a season with the Bruins. It's possible, but very unlikely.

Yes, the salary cap is going to go up over the years, but the Bruins are paying Lindholm first-line center money, and he is not higher than a second-line center going forward. Sure, he is going to end up playing on the first line going forward unless Sweeney makes a trade, but with each passing year and being a year older, the contract is going to get worse with each passing year. This should have been closer to a Top 5 worst contract than 10.