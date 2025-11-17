Did the Providence Bruins' lineup on Sunday hint at potential call-ups to Boston?

Don't look now, but the Boston Bruins are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have won eight out of nine games and sit alone in first place in the Atlantic Division after beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.

While that is all well and good, first-year head coach Marco Sturm is starting to see injuries build up. Against the Canadiens, Sturm lost defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who took a shot to the face in the second period off a deflection, and forward Viktor Arvidsson, who left in the third period with a lower-body injury.

After the game, Sturm said that Arvidsson was going to be out a while, and there was no timetable placed on McAvoy. He was able to fly home late Saturday night with his teammates. If either player is going to be out for an extended period of time, which players from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) could receive a call?

Bruins have interesting options in terms of AHL call-ups

Arvidsson is going to be out some time, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up on injured reserve like Elias Lindholm. He won't be playing on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at home, and likely won't travel out west. Who comes up from the P-Bruins, if anyone?

That might have been answered by Mark Divver of New England Rinkside, and NHL.com reported on Sunday afternoon that Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel were not in the lineup for Providence against the Laval Rocket in their 2-0 loss. Now again, that may not mean anything, but given the injuries the Black and Gold are dealing with and the trip coming up, it would make sense that they might be heading to Boston.

Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel missing from Providence lineup this afternoon



Both have played well enough to warrant a callup, if that is what is in the cards here



In 13 games, Tufte has 8-8-16 and Blumel has 2-11-13. — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) November 16, 2025

Expect there to be some news coming at some point Monday from the Bruins, but injuries piling up to two players who have been playing well is less than ideal.