Bruins suffer multiple key injuries win over the Canadiens

Don't look now, but the Boston Bruins are currently on top of the Atlantic Division standings. That's right, a team that lost six games in a row in October is two points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Yes, I know, it's still very early in the season, but after winning eight of their last nine games after a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night at the Bell Centre, the Black and Gold are in first place. Enjoy it now, as you don't know how long it'll last.

The win in Montreal came with a downside. Two of them actually. Boston lost defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Viktor Arvidsson to injuries, and first-year head coach Marco Strum gave updates after the game. Neither sounded promising.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives injury updates after win over Canadiens

In the second period, the Bruins were killing a penalty, and McAvoy took a shot in the face and went down. The play was stopped, and he was bleeding. He got a towel and went right to the locker room, behind the Montreal bench, and further evaluation. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury, but after the game, Sturm was not sure he would be flying home with his teammates.

Sturm: McAvoy undergoing further testing. They’re hoping he can fly with the team tonight.



As for Arvidsson, he has been playing really well during the Bruins' recent stretch of play, and he scored a second-period power play goal against the Canadiens that turned out to be the game-winner. It was also his 200th career goal. Sturm said after the game that he would be missing some time with a lower-body injury.

Those would be huge losses for the Black and Gold to overcome if they are for an extended amount of time. They are already without center Elias Lindholm, who was placed on injured reserve last week, and missing Arvidsson and McAvoy would be big blows on the backend.