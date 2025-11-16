Bruins suffer major loss on defense with gruesome injury against Canadiens

Early in the 2025-26 season, the Boston Bruins have been hit with injuries. First, it was defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the second game of the season, and he missed a couple of weeks. Then it was center Elias Lindholm that went down with an injury a couple of weeks ago against the Buffalo Sabres when he took a center ice hit from Jordan Greenway.

Boston appears to have avoided an injury with John Beecher last week, but on Saturday night at the Bell Centre, they suffered another injury in the second period, this time to defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins spent a good part of the first two periods killing penalties. It should not come as a surprise that Montreal was getting a favorable whistle at home, and McAvoy took a shot to the face and immediately went down and was bleeding. He went off the ice, down the Montreal runway, with a towel over his mouth in a lot of pain.

The Bruins lost Charlie McAvoy to an injury in the second period against the Canadiens

McAvoy had been playing well lately for the Bruins, and if he is lost for an extended period of time, it'll be tough. The defensive pairings will be mixed up for the rest of the game against the Canadiens, but one question would be, who was going to take his place on the Black and Gold's first power play unit?

First-year head coach Marco Sturm went with Hampus Lindholm later in the middle period when Boston had a power play. The decision paid off as he made a nice play at the blueline to keep the puck in the zone on a Habs clearing attempt, and it led to a Viktor Arvidsson goal off a nice pass from Pavel Zacha to extend Boston's lead to 3-1.