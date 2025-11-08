The Boston Bruins are currently on a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some fans have attributed their success to line changes. Others believe it was thanks to a defenseman returning from IR, or even the benching of another defenseman. But yet a third defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, has pulled ahead of the sleuth and has been a valuable and consistent teammate as of late, contributing to the B's success.

During the last 5 games, the Bruins have narrowly surpassed their opponents. Long Island McAvoy is credited with 6 assists and 6 points from those games. Sturm must like what he's been seeing, because Charlie's average time on ice has been 24 minutes per night, which is currently the highest average for a defenseman. The D-star's vast improvements since this season's shaky start have been glaringly obvious.

Charlie McAvoy thriving for Bruins

Switching out Mason Lohrei with Nikita Zadorov seems to have been the jackpot to boosting up McAvoy's leading numbers, and they make quite the entertaining duo. McAvoy himself is impressed by Nikita's power, and recognizes that Big Z is a force to be reckoned with. He recently told reporters, “He’s strong, man. There’s so many times during the game where I’m just, like, ‘wow,’ just a man’s game. He’s able to physically dominate guys, which I think is his superpower.”

Coach Marco Sturm instantly found favor in the new pair, and has kept the duo together after realizing they can deliver.night after night

"They want to win. They want to do this and that. No, just concentrate on your own game. Shutting those top players down, that’s all what I want. And that’s what they are doing right now." Marco Sturm

Heading into Saturday's away game in Toronto leaves the Black and Gold without the favored D pairing. Due to family reasons, McAvoy did not travel with the team. The unexpected lineup sans McAvoy and 2 other players allowed the opportunity for alternate players to slide right in, including 5-game benched Mason Lohrei. Are the Bruins able to continue their winning streak without McAvoy's numbers tonight against the Maple Leafs? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!