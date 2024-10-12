David Pastrnak has a hilarious response after Bruins overtime win over Kings

Saturday afternoon, the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings played an entertaining back-and-forth game. That has been the norm between the two teams the last six times they have squared off at the TD Garden. Going into the game, the Kings came out on top five of the last six times in overtime against the Black and Gold.

Of course, the game went to overtime again, but this time, the Bruins came out on top in the extra session, 2-1. They once again had to rally from a deficit and did so in the second period when after Trevor Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead, Elias Lindholm scored off a rebound of a Brad Marchand shot, setting the stage for OT.

In the overtime, the Bruins won at 3:07 when David Pastrnak scored when he beat Kings' goalie Darcy Kuempfer between the pads. How Boston's top goal scorer got into that situation was something that he didn't see coming. After the game, he had a hilarious response to realizing who he was on the ice with when the game was on the line.

David Pastrnak has a funny response about being on the ice with a pair of young players

Pastrnak has had plenty of success in overtime during his career and Saturday was no different. What was different this time was who was with him on the ice. Coach Jim Montgomery had youngsters, Matthew Poitras, making his season debut, and Mason Lohrei on the ice with him. Both had a big hand in the game-winning goal.

“I went ‘oh my god I’m on the ice with these kids,'' said Pastrnak.

Well, "those kids'' both made big plays to set up Pastrnak for the winner. Lohrei sent a loose puck to Poitras, who flipped a cross-ice pass to Pastrnak, and after making a drop pass to Lohrei, the Ohio State defenseman sent Pastrnak in alone for the game-winner. The kids did very well with a superstar to win the game for the Black and Gold in the short time they were on the ice together.