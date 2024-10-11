Bruins potentially getting a huge lineup addition against the Kings

Through the first two games, the Boston Bruins have been getting some surprising production from the bottom of their lineup. Against the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener Thursday night at the TD Garden, their fourth line of Mark Kastelic, John Beecher, and Cole Koepke was their best. They combined for three of Boston’s six goals, two by Kastelic, in the 6-4 win.

Depth has been a question about the Black and Gold throughout training camp and through the first two games and so far, so good. Friday afternoon, the depth got a little deeper early in the season for coach Jim Montgomery.

Matthew Poitras on track to make season debut against Kings

The Bruins' middle-six up at center is about to get an upgrade potential against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden. Friday, Matthew Poitras went through a normal practice, centering the third line with Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau as his wings.

Poitras' return to the lineup will bolster the Black and Gold's pivot position. It will give the middle six a playmaker and give Frederic and Brazeau an opportunity to start producing more. Elias Lindholm and Charlie Coyle are two good centers and are perfectly placed in the top six, but nothing against Frederic and Morgan Geekie. Poitras brings a different skill set, one that should benefit them greatly.

Of course, one question going forward about Poitras is whether or not he can stay healthy. His 2023-24 season was cut short following shoulder surgery in February and after being fully healed for training camp, he again was injured. His health is a priority as the Black and Gold’s lineup is significantly different when he is healthy and in it. As he proved last season, he’s more than ready to play in the NHL despite being just 20 years old. According to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Poitras led the post-practice stretch which is a sign that he’s likely drawing in against Los Angeles.