David Pastrnak echoed every Bruins' fan thoughts after bizarre loss to Lighting

Leading 5-1 in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins did what they have done this season: they completely melted down late in the second period with a parade to the penalty box.

It started with a Jeremy Swayman delay-of-game penalty for knocking the puck over the glass, then a Tanner Jeannot penalty for interference, followed by a Sean Kuraly penalty for closing his hand on the puck. Yes, those were penalties that were deserved, but it was what happened in between that caught the ire of the Black and Gold. Multiple interference and tripping penalties on the Lightning were not called. In fact, there was a trip by Kuraly that wasn't called, which led to his penalty.

Again, those were penalties that were deserved and should have been called against Boston. However, when fans tuned in to watch a terrific Stadium Series in Florida, they also turned in to watch a complete clown show of officiating. Tampa Bay had the last seven power plays, five in the second period and two in overtime. The biggest officiating head-scratching situation, and there were many, occurred in overtime of what was a 6-5 Tampa Bay shootout win.

Bruins irked by officiating after bizarre overtime situation

Early in overtime, Tampa Bay had a 2-on-1, and David Pastrnak was called for a slashing penalty. Yes, it was a penalty that is called nearly every time, as it took away a scoring chance, but how the penalty was called irked the Black and Gold.

Marat Khusnutdinov skated up the other end of the ice with Pastrnak for a 2-on-1, and goalie Jeremy Swayman skated to the bench because the trail official was skating up the ice, not blowing the whistle. Pastrnak scored, but the goal was waived off, and he was sent to the penalty box.

"I have no clue what happened, honestly," Pastrnak said. "It's a freaking turnover. We got a 2-and-1. A referee has an arm up and is letting it go. Sway is going to the bench. We finish the play, score a goal, and all of a sudden, I'm in the penalty box. So, (it's a) joke.

"I don't understand. I've never seen something like that. So, to me, it was (a) joke. I don't care if that's a bad answer, but that's how I feel. It's weird. Score a goal and end up in the penalty box, but whatever. We gave them two points, and that's what matters, and that's tough on us."

Again, it was a penalty on Pastrnak, which is called nearly every time; however, how the officials went about stopping the play and not giving the Bruins any answers is what was bizarre. The players and fans deserved better from the officials, but how many times is that said each year?