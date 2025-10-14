Why David Pastrňák and the Bruins are proving they’re a Stanley Cup contender

When the Boston Bruins drafted David Pastrňák in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, they believed they had found their generational talent. Yet despite all the hype surrounding him, Pastrňák continues to shock, dazzle, and awe fans, teammates, and coaches alike with his extraordinary skill and the intangibles he showcased on Monday.

During a matinee matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins found themselves in a 3–0 hole but refused to surrender, clawing back to trail just 4–3 heading into the final period. Although their comeback fell short, Pastrňák laid it all on the line just to give his boys a fighting chance.

After Joonas Korpisalo was pulled for the extra attacker, Lightning forward Brandon Hagel gained control of the puck with a chance to seal the game. But standing alone in the crease was Pastrňák, who courageously made the save, allowing the Bruins to momentarily regain possession. About 20 seconds later, Tampa reclaimed the puck, and as Nikita Kucherov skated through the neutral zone, Pastrňák charged at him and delivered a thunderous hit, forcing Kucherov’s pass to miss its intended target.

The Bruins Are Dangerous

Although the Bruins ultimately came up short on the scoreboard, they didn’t lose the hearts of their fans. It was the kind of relentless, high-octane effort that keeps hockey fans on the edge of their seats. For diehard Boston supporters, it should also serve as an encouraging glimpse into the future. When your star player, Pastrňák, is willing to put his body on the line—absorbing heavy fire from the opposition just to keep hope alive in a regular-season game—you can only imagine how that intensity will amplify once the playoffs arrive.

And Pastrňák isn’t the only one making noise for the Bruins. Look no further than one of their leaders, Nikita Zadorov.

During the first period of Boston’s 3–1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Zadorov delivered a bone-rattling hit on 6-foot-6, 226-pound Owen Power, sending him crashing straight into Korpisalo’s lap on the Bruins bench. It was a thunderous reminder that this Bruins team is loaded with skill, grit, and physicality in equal measure.

Pastrňák, a perennial point-per-game player, has already racked up four points in four games to start the season and is coming off three straight 100-point campaigns. Pavel Zacha is matching that pace early on with four points of his own. Morgan Geekie continues to develop into a reliable contributor, Casey Mittelstadt appears increasingly comfortable in a Boston uniform after a few shaky seasons, and Zadorov remains an absolute force of nature. It’s a lethal mix of players who can score, defend, punish opponents physically, and protect their crease.

Stanley Cup Contender?

Not long ago, the Bruins were the butt of jokes across the league after trading then-captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers—only to watch him lift the Stanley Cup elsewhere. But in hindsight, Boston may be onto something significant. This retooled roster has the makings of a legitimate Stanley Cup contender—not necessarily this season, but the foundation is clearly being laid.

Boston has an arsenal of weapons, but the engine driving this team is Pastrňák. Don’t be surprised if the Bruins catch fire—and stay hot—for a long time to come.