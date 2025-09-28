Who is Dalton Bancroft? Ivy League grad turning heads at Bruins' training camp

Dalton Bancroft started making his impression on the Boston Bruins' front office when he stood out at the team's rookie camp games. Bancroft was a part of Fraser Minten's line at the showcase, which came as a bit of a surprise at the beginning. However, it didn't take long to see why the coaching staff viewed Bancroft in such a positive light.

Bancroft's play continued over into the preseason, where he continues to earn opportunities to earn a spot as one of Boston's depth forwards. He played in the Bruins' matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and scored two goals in the team's 4-3 victory. While the Bruins featured a roster with a lot fewer NHLers, the young prospects and depth players proved they were no pushovers.

It turned out to be a crucial game for Bancroft, as the team announced its first round of cuts on Sunday morning, and he wasn't included on the list. He will likely get at least one more exhibition game to prove himself, with Monday's rematch against the Flyers looking like a potential game where the Bruins could get a final look at some of their fringe AHL players to see who is worthy of staying until the end of camp.

Dalton Bancroft's journey to Boston

Bancroft might not be the college signing that moved the needle the most in the NHL last season, but he does have some potential. He had a solid career at Cornell, recording over 20 points in all three of his seasons, an impressive number for an Ivy League school. He was also on the ECAC All-Star teams in his final two seasons, and was also an All-Ivy League Second Teamer this past year.

Bancroft debuted in Providence last year once Cornell's season ended. He had just one goal in five games, but didn't look out of place amongst the professionals. Three years at Cornell set him up well to transition into playing against men, and it shows in his performance at this year's training camp.

While the odds are stacked against Bancroft making Boston this season, considering all the depth pieces vying for spots, he has certainly made an impression on the front office. He might have been a name that seemed destined for a long minor league career heading into the season, but he has made people wonder if some NHL experience is in his future.