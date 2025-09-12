Well Bruins fans, September is here, the leaves have started changing to warm colors, and Dunkin' has a pumpkin spice option once again, which can only mean one thing: hockey is back in New England.

Today, the Penguins and Bruins' young guns faced off against one another at 3:30 EST in Buffalo, where the game was streamed on the Bruins' own website, losing 2-1 in their first game of the Prospect Challenge.

Who Stood Out?

Early on, you had to like what you saw from up-and-coming prospect Fraser Minten, whose mature two-way ability certainly translated among peers younger and less polished than himself. He was able to take away pucks and provide a quality transition game for his linemates. His line, which included Dalton Bancroft and Brett Harrison, had a decent share of chances to score throughout the game. This will be an important couple of games for Minten, as if he wants to make a push for the lineup, he'll need to be game-ready as soon as possible.

Another standout was Czech goalie Simon Zajicek, who made several quality saves against the Penguins' offense. Zajicek is poised to be in Providence this upcoming season, following many years in the Czech league for HC Litvinov. Zajicek had a quality season overseas this past season, playing in 29 games with a GAA of 2.12 and a SV% of .930. Should Michael DiPietro make the jump this upcoming year (which I believe he will), the 24-year-old will have a chance to compete for a starting job on the Bruins' AHL affiliate.

Dans Locmelis' offensive ability was as advertised, as his passes and vision stood out during play, putting crisp passes onto the stick blades of linemates Riley Duran and Cooper Simpson. Locmelis is another dark horse to make this Bruins lineup, however, it looks more likely that he'll be a key piece for Providence going into the 2025-2026 season as one of their top forwards. The UMass Amherst will likely be an assist machine for the team, given the right pair of teammates with him.

The Bruins went scoreless through the first two periods; however, 19-year-old Mavrick Lachance of the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Phoenix would break the game even with a goal to tie it 1-1. However, the Penguins would score with 40 seconds remaining in regulation to win the game.

Overall, it was a tough day for the junior Bruins' defense. The young Penguins at times were skating circles around them net front, allowing for a solid share of quality chances to be had. Ty Gallagher drove most of the offense for the blueline group, while Jackson Edward provided more of the physical edge, both of whom will be on the roster for the Providence Bruins this upcoming year after getting their first taste of pro action the year prior.

The next game the team plays will be this Sunday, September 14 at 12:00 PM against the Devils. for those who weren't able to watch today, it's a good opportunity to familiarize yourself with some of the upcoming prospects for the team, and even some who fly under the radar as late round picks or as undrafted players.