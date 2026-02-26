Could the Bruins take another swing on a Western Conference waiver claim?

The Boston Bruins already took one waiver wire swing this season when they claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok. The defenseman from the Dallas Stars had a couple of good games for the Bruins, but he eventually fell out of the lineup and ended up back in Dallas after Boston put him back on waivers. The attempt ended up a wash, which is fine, and why they should take another swing with a recent waiver add from the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken placed Tye Kartye on waivers on Thursday afternoon. The undrafted forward out of the OHL had a breakout season in his overage year with the Soo Greyhounds, which led him to sign a contract with the Kraken. He burst onto the scene in his first year by recording 57 points in 72 games in the AHL and winning Rookie of the Year, but he hasn't been able to replicate that offensive success in Seattle.

Kartye's career high is 20 points in 77 games in his rookie NHL season. He took a step back in an injury-plagued season in 2024-25 with 13 points in 63 games, and is on pace for just 13 points in 65 games this season.

The Kraken are seemingly giving up on Kartye, as there's a very low chance that the AHL Rookie of the Year just three seasons ago is going to pass through waivers as a 24-year-old. Seattle could be trying to sneak him through with every other general manager worried about the upcoming trade deadline, but it's unlikely that will happen.

Tye Kartye's fit with Bruins

The Bruins have done a good job of reinvigorating some young players already this season. Marat Khusnutdinov and Alex Steeves are success stories up front, while Jonathan Aspirot is also someone who took his opportunity and ran with it.

Aspirot received the opportunity because head coach Marco Sturm watched him in the division as an AHL coach, and he would've also kept a close eye on Kartye with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. If the coach liked what he saw, it'd be hard for the front office to disagree after Aspirot's success.

The Bruins could be selling some of their expiring UFA players at the trade deadline. Some people would like to see AHL players take those spots, but if the front office still isn't convinced that anyone down there is worthy, Kartye could take the roster spot of someone like Viktor Arvidsson.